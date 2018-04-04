Police charge suspects in Petersburg homicide

Petersburg Police have charged two suspect in connection with a homicide that happened on April 3.More >>
Petersburg Police have charged two suspect in connection with a homicide that happened on April 3.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from Fort Pickett and traveled through downtown Richmond on Tuesday night.More >>
Virginia State Police are responding to a home in Petersburg after a Civil War ordnance was found.More >>
Virginia State Police are responding to a home in Petersburg after a Civil War ordnance was found.More >>
A Petersburg woman was flown to the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet while shielding her grandchildren.More >>
A Petersburg woman was flown to the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet while shielding her grandchildren.More >>
Surveillance images show the suspect wearing what appears to be the same pair of black gloves in each incident.More >>
Surveillance images show the suspect wearing what appears to be the same pair of black gloves in each incident.More >>