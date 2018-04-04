Police charge suspects in Petersburg homicide

Petersburg Police have charged two suspect in connection with a homicide that happened on April 3.

Donte Aaron Dennis and Dejuan Latel Roy are both charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Glenn Moore.

Police responded to Pin Oaks Apartments shortly after 8:30 p.m. and found Moore with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A second victim was found in the 1500 block of East Washington Street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center in critical condition.

Police arrested a third suspect, Destini Rice, and charged her with felony accessory after the fact.

