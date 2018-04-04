Police arrest third suspect in connection with Petersburg homicide

Petersburg police have made a third arrest in connection with a homicide that happened on April 3.

Officers have arrested Donte Aaron Dennis around 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 19. Police have not announced his charges.

Police responded to Pin Oaks Apartments shortly after 8:30 p.m. on April 3 and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A second victim was found in the 1500 block of East Washington Street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

Dejuan Latel Roy, 28, of Dinwiddie, was arrested on Friday, and Destini Rice, 23, of Petersburg, was arrested on Sunday.

Anyone with any information about Roy's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12