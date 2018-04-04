Police arrest third suspect in connection with Petersburg homicide

Petersburg police have made a third arrest in connection with a homicide that happened on April 3.More >>
A video of Virginia State University student Brianna Bundick-Kelly is going viral for her amazing dance moves. Now she is being approached by producers of entertainment companies.More >>
Healthcare premiums could more than double, and some first responders are concerned it would drastically impact workers with families.More >>
In just a week, the Petersburg Community Garden will have two new additions to its grounds, using funds raised through community donations and Wood Life insurance.More >>
Police have charged 35-year-old Michael Brunson and 32-year-old Christine Holliday with robbery and malicious wounding after a woman was "bleeding heavily from the face and head."More >>
