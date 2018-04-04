1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Petersburg

The shooting occurred Tuesday night at the Pin Oaks Apartments. (Source: RNN)

One man died and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a Tuesday night shooting in Petersburg.

Police responded to Pin Oaks Apartments shortly after 8:30 p.m. and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A second victim was found in the 1500 block of East Washington Street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12