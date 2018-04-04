Survey: US businesses add a healthy 241,000 jobs in March - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Survey: US businesses add a healthy 241,000 jobs in March

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. companies hired 241,000 new workers in March, a solid total that suggests the already-low unemployment rate may be headed lower in the coming months.

Payroll processor ADP says the gains were strong across different industries, with construction, manufacturing and professional services such as accounting showing healthy gains.

The figures come two days before the government releases its monthly employment figures. Economists forecast that Friday's official report will show employers added 185,000 jobs, a smaller but still solid figure, according to a survey by data provider FactSet.

ADP compiles hiring data from millions of companies that are clients of its payroll services. Its figures frequently diverge from the government's report. Last month, the government said 313,000 jobs were added, much higher than ADP's initial figure of 235,000.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby gets pair of key rulings, but not 'bandwagon' juror

    Cosby gets pair of key rulings, but not 'bandwagon' juror

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:15:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:30:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

    Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.

    More >>

    Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots.

    More >>

  • Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest

    Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-04-03 11:34:26 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:27:36 GMT
    A teenager sang the theme from the TV show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.More >>
    A teenager sang the theme from the TV show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.More >>

  • 'Grotesque' red carpet selfies banned at Cannes festival

    'Grotesque' red carpet selfies banned at Cannes festival

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-04-04 10:54:51 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:26:47 GMT
    (Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP). FILE - In this May 21, 2015 file photo, singer Pixie Lott takes a selfie as she arrives for the screening of the film Nie Yinniang (The Assassin) at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Film Festi...(Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP). FILE - In this May 21, 2015 file photo, singer Pixie Lott takes a selfie as she arrives for the screening of the film Nie Yinniang (The Assassin) at the 68th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Film Festi...
    Cannes Film Festival organizers are banning red carpet selfies this year, calling them grotesque and ridiculous.More >>
    Cannes Film Festival organizers are banning red carpet selfies this year, calling them grotesque and ridiculous.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly