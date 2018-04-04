Virginia motorcyclist deaths increased sharply in 2017

With more than 100 deaths, 2017 was the worst year since 2011. (Source: Pixabay)

Last year was the deadliest for motorcyclists in Virginia in since 2011.

The state saw a near-50 percent increase in motorcycle-related deaths with 107 compared to 72 from 2016. The previous high was 2011 when there were 90.

Chesterfield County tied for the most deaths of any jurisdiction with six.

Also reporting six deaths were Newport News, Virginia Beach and Fairfax County.

Henrico County recorded two motorcyclist deaths. Richmond, Hanover County and Powhatan County all recorded one.

Virginia Beach and Fairfax County far outpaced the rest of the state with more than 100 crashes and injuries. Virginia Beach reported 134 crashes and 106 injuries while Fairfax County reported 148 crashes and 113 injuries.

Overall, there were 2,119 crashes involving motorcycles with 1,794 injuries.

A full breakdown by jurisdiction can be found here.

