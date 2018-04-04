Bullets hit home in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bullets hit home in Chesterfield

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police say bullets hit a house Tuesday night.

None of the bullets went through the home, and there were no injuries.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Tuesday on Mill Race Road in a neighborhood off Castlewood and Cogbill.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive.

