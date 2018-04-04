Bullets hit home in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police say bullets hit a house Tuesday night.

None of the bullets went through the home, and there were no injuries.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Tuesday on Mill Race Road in a neighborhood off Castlewood and Cogbill.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive.

Police on scene conducting investigation of a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 3200 block of Mill Race Rd. No one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Chesterfield County Police.@CBS6 @NBC12 @CCPDVa @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Piey9c6U6I — Lt.EdPierpont (@LEdpierpont) April 4, 2018

