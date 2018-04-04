China raises tariffs on $50B of US soybeans, other goods - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China raises tariffs on $50B of US soybeans, other goods

BEIJING (AP) - China has raised tariffs on $50 billion of U.S. goods including soybeans, aircraft and automobiles in response to Washington's increased duties on Chinese goods in a technology dispute.

The Commerce Ministry on Wednesday criticized the U.S. move as a violation of global trade rules and said China was acting to protect its "legitimate rights and interests."

It said a 25 percent tariff would be imposed and the date the charges will take effect would be announced later.

The dispute stems from U.S. complaints that Beijing pressures foreign companies to hand over technology in return for market access.

Companies and investors worry the conflict could dampen worldwide commerce and set back the global economic recovery.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

