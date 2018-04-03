Ohtani hits first ML homer in first Angel Stadium at-bat - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ohtani hits first ML homer in first Angel Stadium at-bat

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, center, of Japan, celebrates his three-run home run in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Anaheim, C... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, center, of Japan, celebrates his three-run home run in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Anaheim, C...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, left, of Japan, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Ap... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, left, of Japan, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Ap...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena, center, and Andrelton Simmons, right, stand near the home plate to greet Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, after Ohtani hit a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cl... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena, center, and Andrelton Simmons, right, stand near the home plate to greet Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, after Ohtani hit a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cl...

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Sho Time is off to a powerful start in Anaheim.

Shohei Ohtani hit his first major league home run in his first Angel Stadium at-bat, taking a curtain call after his three-run homer Tuesday night against the Cleveland Indians.

Ohtani capped a six-run first inning by lifting a ball out to center on a 2-2 count against Josh Tomlin. The Japanese two-way player got the silent treatment from teammates when he returned to the dugout, but not from the crowd. After players broke character and jumped around Ohtani to celebrate, Mike Trout pointed to the field and instructed Ohtani to take a curtain call.

The hit was Ohtani's second in the majors - his first was in his first big league at-bat, at Oakland last Thursday. He also struck out the first batter he faced in his first start as a pitcher Sunday.

Ohtani is the first player to win as a starting pitcher, then start and homer as a non-pitcher in his next game in the same season since Babe Ruth in 1921, according to Fox Sports West.

The 23-year-old added two singles to end up with three hits, including a hard line drive in the eighth inning. Statcast measured the latter single at 112.8 mph, the hardest hit ball by an Angels player this season.

Ohtani will pitch against Oakland on Sunday in his first start at home.

Ohtani's shot would have been a grand slam, except Kole Calhoun had scored on a wild pitch earlier in the at-bat.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby gets pair of key rulings, but not 'bandwagon' juror

    Cosby gets pair of key rulings, but not 'bandwagon' juror

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:15:52 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:37:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers have scored a pair of rulings crucial to their strategy of painting his accuser as a money-grubbing liar as jury selection in his sexual assault retrial continues for a third day.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers have scored a pair of rulings crucial to their strategy of painting his accuser as a money-grubbing liar as jury selection in his sexual assault retrial continues for a third day.More >>

  • Stormy Daniels' lawyer wants details from Treasury on payout

    Stormy Daniels' lawyer wants details from Treasury on payout

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:06:54 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:27:00 GMT
    (Arely D. Castillo/The News-Star via AP, File). FILE - This July 3, 2009, file photo shows Adult-movie star Stormy Daniels at Rooster's Country Bar in Delhi, La. In court filings Monday, April 2, 2018, President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, ...(Arely D. Castillo/The News-Star via AP, File). FILE - This July 3, 2009, file photo shows Adult-movie star Stormy Daniels at Rooster's Country Bar in Delhi, La. In court filings Monday, April 2, 2018, President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, ...
    An attorney for an adult-film actress alleging an affair with President Donald Trump is asking the Treasury Department to release information it may have about a payment she received from the president's personal...More >>
    An attorney for an adult-film actress alleging an affair with President Donald Trump is asking the Treasury Department to release information it may have about a payment she received from the president's personal lawyer.More >>

  • Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:02:28 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:41:09 GMT
    (Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...(Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly