Tucker, Freeman hit 3-run HRs as Braves stop Nationals 13-6

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) - Freddie Freeman and Preston Tucker each hit a three-run homer, and the Atlanta Braves handed Washington its first loss with a 13-6 victory over Bryce Harper and the Nationals on Tuesday night.
Freeman and Tucker each delivered a big blow as Atlanta scored four times in each of the first two innings. Tucker's drive in the first against A.J. Cole reached the restaurant behind the right-field seats, and Freeman cleared the wall in right-center in the second.
Washington's three-run first inning marked the fifth time in five games the Nationals handed a lead to their starting pitcher. But Cole (0-1) allowed 10 runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings, perhaps endangering his hold on the No. 5 spot in the rotation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
