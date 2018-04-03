2019 Richmond Raceway Monster Cup dates set - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2019 Richmond Raceway Monster Cup dates set

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

NASCAR released its 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series schedule on Tuesday, and once again Richmond Raceway will be featured twice during the 36-race slate.

The spring cup race will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, with the fall event taking place on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Once again, the fall race will serve as a playoff race in the circuit's Chase for the Cup.

2019 schedules for the Xfinity series and the Camping World Truck series will be announced at a later date.

The first NASCAR weekend of 2018 is quickly approaching at Richmond Raceway. This year's Xfinity race is April 20, with the Monster Cup race April 21. Meanwhile, this year's fall race weekend will be the first event where fans can see the completed Richmond Raceway Reimagined renovation project.

