Central VA leaders celebrate National Service Recognition Day

Richmond leaders came together Tuesday to celebrate National Service Recognition Day.

"Seeing all of you volunteering today gives me great joy and promise for our city," said Mayor Levar Stoney.

In a room full of volunteers, Stoney gave words of praise.

"I want to thank you all for doing all you can to make Richmond an even better place," said Stoney.

Over 4,000 cities across the country celebrated National Service Recognition Day to honor those who give so much to their communities.

"Being able to hit pause and celebrate these volunteers for their efforts, which continue throughout the years, is really necessary, said Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas.

Tuesday was no different, as volunteers picked up a tool and went to work - building benches, garden beds, and changing stations for the Manchester YMCA.

Anna Walker volunteers with Americorps throughout the year, and she says the joy it brings is irreplaceable.

"Knowing that I'm able to alter someone's life for the better and help them take those steps forward to reenter society," said Walker.

National Service Recognition Day is more than just about recognizing volunteers - it's a call to action to get out and make a difference.

"You know that person that you helped build a home? Their child might go on to be the next mayor or governor," said Walker. "We all are a working piece of our community and when everyone is successful you are also successful."

