U.S. Marshals arrest sex offender from FL in VA

U.S. Marshals confirm that they arrested a known sex offender from Florida at a home in Chesterfield, VA.

Christopher Lee Garrison is wanted out of Jacksonville, Florida for failing to register as a sex offender. However, he has also been charged by Virginia State Police for felony failure to register as a sex offender. Garrison has been in Virginia since August 2017.

Garrison was convicted of lewd acts with a child in Florida. He will be sent back after his case in Virginia.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12