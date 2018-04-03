Patriots trade deep threat Cooks to Rams for 1st-round pick - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Patriots trade deep threat Cooks to Rams for 1st-round pick

By The Associated Press

The New England Patriots have traded deep threat receiver Brandin Cooks to the Rams for Los Angeles' first-round draft pick, 23rd overall.

In the deal Tuesday, New England also sends a fourth-round choice to the Rams, who give the Patriots a sixth-rounder.

Cooks, 24, was New Orleans' first-round selection in 2014 and played three seasons for the Saints. He was acquired 13 months ago by New England for a first-rounder and other picks, and made 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in his lone season with the Patriots.

Cooks is entering the fifth year of his rookie contract and could become a free agent after the 2018 season.

New England also lost wide receiver Danny Amendola to Miami in free agency.

