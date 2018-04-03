US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is recommending 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing's alleged theft of American technology.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has issued a list targeting 1,300 Chinese products, including industrial robots and telecommunications equipment. But the proposed tariffs wouldn't take effect before a public comment period ends May 11.

The move is the latest in a series of aggressive actions the administration has taken to combat what it calls unfair trade practices by China and other countries. American businesses worry that the administration's moves will draw painful retaliatory sanctions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

