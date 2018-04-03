Daffy idea? Wisconsin voter wants to bring ducks to election - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Daffy idea? Wisconsin voter wants to bring ducks to election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A voter in a tiny northeast Wisconsin town wants to bring ducks to the polling station along with a sign that reads: "If you don't vote, you can't squawk."

Winneconne town clerk Yvonne Zobel says the voter asked town officials Tuesday whether she could bring three caged ducks and the sign to the town hall during the November election.

Zobel ducked giving an answer initially, and instead checked with the state Elections Commission. It advised her to keep the ducks at least 100 feet away from the polling booths so they wouldn't be disruptive.

Zobel says she's going to tell the voter everyone likes the idea, but maybe it makes more sense to have the ducks someplace else "where it would prompt somebody to go out and vote."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:02:28 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:29:44 GMT
    (Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...(Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>

  • Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense

    Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:24:43 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:27:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

    The judge is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she went to police in 2005 with allegations the comedian drugged and molested her.

    More >>

    The judge is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she went to police in 2005 with allegations the comedian drugged and molested her.

    More >>

  • Cardi B to co-host 'Tonight Show' alongside Jimmy Fallon

    Cardi B to co-host 'Tonight Show' alongside Jimmy Fallon

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:15:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:14:47 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 11, 2018, file photo, Cardi B performs during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Cardi B isn’t just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on “The ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 11, 2018, file photo, Cardi B performs during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Cardi B isn’t just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on “The ...
    Cardi B isn't just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on "The Tonight Show" _ she'll also be asking questions.More >>
    Cardi B isn't just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on "The Tonight Show" _ she'll also be asking questions.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly