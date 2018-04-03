Man arrested after reported sexual assault near VCU

Richmond Police say a man is in jail following an assault in the Fan.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Grove Avenue on March 28 around 9:21 p.m. The victim said she was being followed by an unknown man. When he caught up with her, he began assaulting her.

She screamed to alert bystanders, and the suspect took off westbound on Grove.

VCU Police found the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Henry Ruffine, and turned him over to Richmond Police.

Ruffine is charged with simple assault. The case remains under investigation.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have information that can help.

