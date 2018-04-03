Following months without heat, repairs at Creighton Court finished

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) says heating issues that plagued an apartment complex for months have finally been resolved.

RRHA has completed installation of permanent electric baseboard heat installation at Creighton Court Apartments. This comes after months of issues that left many tenants at 13 buildings without heat.

"Since I've been living out here, I've never had heat here,” said Sheraine Cavell back in January. "I have to warm my house with the oven."

Following the intense scrutiny, T.K. Somanath resigned from his position as CEO, and the RRHA Board of Commissioners appointed Orlando Artze as interim CEO.

In an interview in January, Artze says the RRHA "could have and should have been able to respond a lot faster than we did…We're learning from that experience. Clearly this is not acceptable."

RRHA says they installed the new heating in 78 apartments after a breakdown in the boiler and piping system. The new system "allows residents to control the heat in each room, something that was very difficult to do under the previous radiator system," says RRHA.

"RRHA thanks all of the residents affected for their patience and cooperation during this difficult process," said Artze.

RRHA is also working to restore heat to 93 other apartments throughout the public housing communities after identifying 333 apartments without heat back in January. They have completed repairs at 240 apartments since then. Artze says the remaining apartments will be the most difficult to complete.

"RRHA is looking to complete the work by April 15, although it is likely that some apartments will not be completed by that date" said Artze. "The agency is committed to completing repairs in every apartment."

Because of the numerous heating problems, RRHA is now planning to inspect every public housing apartment between late July and early October so they can take action before the start of the heating season if needed.

"While this maintenance procedure does not guarantee that every radiator in every apartment will work smoothly during the entire heating season, it does assist RRHA in being more proactive in identifying and correcting heating problems before they happen," said Artze.

