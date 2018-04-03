Khwan Fore granted release from Spider basketball

University of Richmond guard Khwan Fore has requested and been granted his release from the Spider basketball program, a source close to the program tells NBC12. Fore, a Huntsville, Alabama, native, just completed his redshirt junior season.

Fore, one of the most athletic players on the roster for Chris Mooney, played in 29 games this past season for Richmond, starting 26, and averaging 11 points and 3.2 rebounds per outing. He missed the first three games of the season due to a stress reaction in his left tibia. As a redshirt freshman, Fore earned All-Atlantic 10 Rookie Team accolades after playing in all 32 games, and shooting 51.9 percent from the floor. .

His sophomore year saw him play in all 35 of Richmond's contests, seeing nearly 34 minutes per outing.

The guard saved his best for last in a Spider uniform, dropping a career-high 25 points during Richmond's loss to St. Bonaventure in this past season's Atlantic 10 quarterfinals. His final bucket pulled the squad to within two points during a ferocious comeback attempt that would eventually fall short, after the Spiders trailed by 17 points in the second half.

Fore is on track to graduate this year and could play immediately as a graduate transfer if he chooses to make a move to another NCAA program.

