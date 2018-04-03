3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

A heavy police presence outside of the YouTube campus as law enforcement responds to reports of an active shooter. (Source: KGO/CNN)

Police frisk YouTube employees as they are evacuated from their San Bruno campus after shots fired. (Source: KGO/CNN)

Police tweeted for people to stay out of the area due to police activity. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - One person is dead and three others were wounded in a shooting at YouTube's headquarter in San Bruno, CA, Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.

Reports of the shooting came in at 12:46 p.m. PT, just as lunch hour was ending.

Stanford Hospital says it has received patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters, according to the Associated Press.

San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew told KPIX the hospital received patients from the incident but could not confirm a number.

KRON is reporting a woman was shot and crawled to Carl's Jr. next door.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Todd Sherman, an employee at YouTube, tweeted about the ordeal. He was sitting in a meeting when he heard people running.

He first thought it was an earthquake. But when he left the room, he saw more people running and figured it was not some kind of drill.

As he headed toward the exit, someone informed him there was a person with a gun.

He looked down and could see blood drops on the floor and stairs.

Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Employees are exiting the building with their hands up and are being frisked by police.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi tweeted about the incident.

My staff & I are closely following developments from the active shooter situation at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, CA. Thank you to our heroic first responders. Our Bay Area community – and all American communities – deserve real action to #EndGunViolence. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 3, 2018

The ATF is also responding to the shooting.

The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding to a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. pic.twitter.com/l7XabZ5FpI — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 3, 2018

YouTube is a free video sharing and streaming service. Originally created in 2005, YouTube is one of the most popular sites on the web. Visitors watch billions of hours of video every month.

YouTube also has a TV service that streams network programming.

Google, who purchased YouTube in November 2006 in a stock deal that was worth about $1.65 billion, tweeted that it is coordinating with authorities. YouTube employs 1,100 people at the campus.

We continue to actively coordinate with local authorities and hospitals. Our Security team has been working closely with authorities to evacuate the buildings and ensure the safety of employees in the area. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

