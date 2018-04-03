FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Wednesday

There is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday because of marginal to slight severe storms risk.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put parts of eastern and central Virginia under varying risks for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday mid-day through late afternoon. Here is their risk map. Note that the RVA area is under "Marginal", while eastern areas are a category higher with "Slight."

The threat will be the result of a cold front moving across the region during the afternoon. Greatest storm chances will tend to be east of I-95.

Here are the particulars, including the model map showing a line forming east of Richmond early in the afternoon. Any storms for the Richmond area would probably be weaker and very early in the afternoon.

