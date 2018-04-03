Nose tackle Taylor re-signs with Skins; last played in 2014 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nose tackle Taylor re-signs with Skins; last played in 2014

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Nose tackle Phil Taylor Sr. has re-signed with the Washington Redskins after missing the past three NFL seasons with injuries.

The Redskins announced Tuesday that they are bringing back the 6-foot-3, 343-pound Taylor.

Taylor, who turns 30 on Saturday, needed season-ending surgery last year after tearing his left quadriceps tendon in a preseason game for Washington. He had been slated to start at nose tackle.

That was just the latest in a series of health issues for Taylor. He hasn't played a down in a regular-season game since 2014.

He had 59 tackles and four sacks as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns in 2011, appearing in all 16 games. But he has played in only 28 games since.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

