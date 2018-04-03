Nose tackle Taylor re-signs with Skins; last played in 2014

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Nose tackle Phil Taylor Sr. has re-signed with the Washington Redskins after missing the past three NFL seasons with injuries.
The Redskins announced Tuesday that they are bringing back the 6-foot-3, 343-pound Taylor.
Taylor, who turns 30 on Saturday, needed season-ending surgery last year after tearing his left quadriceps tendon in a preseason game for Washington. He had been slated to start at nose tackle.
That was just the latest in a series of health issues for Taylor. He hasn't played a down in a regular-season game since 2014.
He had 59 tackles and four sacks as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns in 2011, appearing in all 16 games. But he has played in only 28 games since.
