Woman hopes car theft will keep neighbors alert in Church Hill

Two vehicles have been stolen in Church Hill recently. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for suspects after recent car thefts in Church Hill.

One woman said Tuesday that the last time she saw her car, she was parking it after coming home from Easter dinner. When she tried to hop in it to buy groceries the next day, it was gone.

Despite the inconvenience, Katherine Gray keeps smiling.

"There's not much you can do," she said.

Thankfully, though, on Tuesday she said it was just a matter of hours before she gets it back because police have located her car.

Gray says she's sharing her experience to make sure her neighbors stay alert.

Police said there have been two car thefts in the past two weeks - Gray's and another on 35th Street.

Gray has lived in Church Hill for about a year and a half and loves being within walking distance to a park that overlooks the city skyline.

"I love it here," she said. "It's such a vibrant community."

This car theft hasn't dampened her spirit too much, even her car was brand new and she'll have to pay a towing fee to get it back.

She says she's lost loved ones before and realizes material things can be trivial.

"It's just property," Gray said. "It can be replaced."

Police say no suspects have been named yet in the vehicle thefts.

Gray says she plans on picking her car up from the tow company Tuesday night.

