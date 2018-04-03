Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Hopewell

The Hopewell Police Department is searching for anyone who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting on Sunday night that injured a woman.

Police say the incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rev. C.W. Harris Street and Winston Churchill Drive.

Police say someone in a blue, four-door hatchback vehicle approached another vehicle from behind and then opened fire.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was a passenger in the vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene and headed north on Winston Churchill Drive.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Chippenham Hospital and is stable condition.

There is no information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers at 804-541-2202.

