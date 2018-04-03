Possible Civil War-era cannonball discovered

State police are investigating a possible Civil War cannonball. (Source: NBC12)

Residents in Chesterfield discovered Tuesday what appears to be a Civil War-era cannonball in the woods behind a house.

The Chesterfield Police Department and Virginia State Police were investigating the discovery on Beulah Road.

There's no confirmation yet on what was discovered.

Chesterfield police say the incident has not caused any evacuations or closed any roads.

