Jury recommends life for man convicted of cocaine distribution

A jury has recommended life in prison for a convicted drug dealer.

Lonnie F. Lewis was convicted of distribution of a controlled substance. He was indicted June 2, 2017, and has a previous conviction for distributing cocaine in Maryland in 1987 and conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Alexandria in 1991.

In addition to the life sentence, the jury recommended a $250,000 fine. Lewis will be sentenced June 25.

He is the first defendant to be tried under the Central Virginia Multijurisdictional Grand Jury, which includes Louisa, Albemarle, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Madison and Spotsylvania counties.

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Edwin Consolvo said the recommendation sends a strong message.

“Dealers will not profit on the misery they bring to our residents and communities,” Consolvo said.

