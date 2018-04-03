Jeweler gets 4 years in prison for $3.6 million fraud scheme - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jeweler gets 4 years in prison for $3.6 million fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Connecticut man has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay more than $3.6 million in restitution for operating a long-running scheme involving fake invoices through clones of Groupon and Zulily websites.

The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island says 52-year-old Gerald Kent, of Groton, Connecticut, must also serve three years' probation.

Kent pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He said he ran the scheme through his jewelry wholesale business, Kent Jewelry, based in Johnston, Rhode Island.

The scheme involved selling fraudulent invoices to a firm that buys unpaid bills at a discount for cash. He also created fraudulent clones of Groupon and Zulily websites.

Prosecutors previously said Kent is a prolific gambler and gambled $43 million during his life.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump blasts news media as 'fakers', defends Sinclair

    Trump blasts news media as 'fakers', defends Sinclair

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-04-03 11:15:34 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:28:03 GMT
    President Donald Trump is starting the day with a blast at the broadcast news media he derides as "fakers.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is starting the day with a blast at the broadcast news media he derides as "fakers.".More >>

  • Britain's Prince Philip, 96, enters hospital for hip surgery

    Britain's Prince Philip, 96, enters hospital for hip surgery

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 15:24:03 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:27:15 GMT
    Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to the hospital for a previously scheduled hip surgery.More >>
    Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to the hospital for a previously scheduled hip surgery.More >>

  • Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense

    Bill Cosby trial judge delivers 2 big victories to defense

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:24:43 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:26:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

    The judge is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she went to police in 2005 with allegations the comedian drugged and molested her.

    More >>

    The judge is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she went to police in 2005 with allegations the comedian drugged and molested her.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly