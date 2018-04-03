Mormon church plans for temples in Virginia, Russia, India

The Richmond temple will be a first for Virginia. (Source: pixabay)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Mormon church has announced plans to build seven new temples, including one in Virginia and one in Russia where Mormon missionaries are banned from publicly proselytizing.

Church President Russell Nelson announced Sunday that the Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will build its first temple in Russia in a city to be determined.

Nelson also announced plans for temples in Argentina, India, Nicaragua, the Philippines and Layton, Utah.

The Richmond temple will be a first for Virginia. No site has been chosen yet. Nearly 100,000 Mormons live in the state.

The church has had fewer missionaries in Russia who now refrain from proselytizing publicly after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an anti-terrorism law in 2016 that restricts religious work.

The church operates nearly 160 temples worldwide.

