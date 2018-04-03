Bob Costas talks sports, and his answers might be surprising - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bob Costas talks sports, and his answers might be surprising

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Tiger Woods putts on the 13th hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Tiger Woods putts on the 13th hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.

By The Associated Press

Bob Costas isn't backing down on his belief that the NFL faces a day of reckoning on the issue of brain injuries, and talks about the one event he wishes he had been able to broadcast on the "AP Sports Weekly" podcast.

The NBC and MLB announcer joins co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg to talk about a variety of issues, including the Olympics and how the growing use of analytics has made baseball into a different game than he watched growing up.

Litke and Dahlberg discuss the week's top events, including the Masters, which Costas says is the one sporting event he wishes he could have broadcast. And they debate the merits of Waffle House, where the fiesta omelet was a big hit as the co-hosts made their way to Augusta for the Masters.

Costas once described the location of Augusta National Golf club "like putting the Eiffel Tower in the middle of a trailer park," and says he has played the course but will leave the broadcast booth to others.

