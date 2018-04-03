Assisted living facility in Chesterfield battles norovirus

Symptoms of the norovirus begin 12-48 hours after first exposure (Source: NBC12)

The Virginia Department of Health is investigating a large case of the norovirus infection at a Bon Air independent and assisted living facility.

Executive Director Christy Boatwright confirmed Tuesday her facility, The Crossings at Bon Air, is dealing with a huge case of the contagious virus.

A family member contacted NBC12 stating at least 45 residents and 10 staff members had the virus.

Boatwright said the Department of Health knows about the situation, and is working with the facility to treat the patients.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the virus can cause a sudden onset of severe vomiting and diarrhea. It is commonly spread through food or water that is contaminated during preparation or contaminated surfaces. Doctors said you can also be infected through close contact with an infected person.

Signs and symptoms usually begin 12 to 48 hours after first exposure and can last one to three days.

However, some people - especially children and older adults with compromised immune systems - the norovirus infection can cause severe dehydration, malnutrition and even death, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The norovirus infection occurs most frequently in closed and crowded areas such as hospitals, nursing homes, child care centers, schools and cruise ships.

