Unsolved murder from 2012 has police asking for tips

Richmond police have not forgotten about a murder that happened more than five years ago and remains unsolved.

Nathan Ratigan was killed Oct. 7, 2012, outside a party on West Marshall Street not far from the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

A group of men showed up but were asked to leave. They returned soon after with more people and reportedly robbed a man of a backpack at gunpoint. Ratigan was shot in front of the home, and died at the hospital.

No one else was hurt in the shooting, but bullets impacted a neighbor’s door.

Police heard the gunshots and saw people running from the scene. A police dog was used to track the suspect, but it was ineffective.

None of the men believed to be involved in the shooting were known to anyone attending the party.

Ratigan’s family has kept his memory, and the search for his killer, alive on Pinterest.

At one time, police said there were at least six suspects, and two were known to be armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

