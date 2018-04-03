Gay dating app Grindr to stop sharing HIV status - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Gay dating app Grindr to stop sharing HIV status

NEW YORK (AP) - The gay dating app Grindr will stop sharing its users' HIV status with analytics companies.

Chief security officer Bryce Case told BuzzFeed News on Monday it decided to stop sharing information with Localytics to allay people's fears.

Localytics and Apptimize were paid to test and monitor how the app is used. The company says the firms are under "strict contractual terms that provide for the highest level of confidentiality." Grindr says data that may include location or information from HIV status fields are "always transmitted securely with encryption."

Grindr says it's important to remember it is a public forum and users have the option to post information about their HIV status and date when last tested. It says its users should carefully consider what information they list in their profiles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

