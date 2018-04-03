Liverpool defender Joel Matip set to miss rest of season - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Liverpool defender Joel Matip set to miss rest of season

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Liverpool defender Joel Matip is set to miss the rest of the season because of a thigh injury that requires an operation.

The center back was hurt in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday, although he was able to play the full game.

Liverpool said on Tuesday "surgery is expected to be required to correct the problem" and that is likely to bring an early end to Matip's season.

Liverpool plays the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Manchester City on Wednesday, with the return leg next week.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is likely to partner Dejan Lovren with Virgil van Dijk at center back for the rest of the season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

