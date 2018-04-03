Liverpool defender Joel Matip set to miss rest of season - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Liverpool defender Joel Matip set to miss rest of season

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Liverpool defender Joel Matip is set to miss the rest of the season because of a thigh injury that requires an operation.

The center back was hurt in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday, although he was able to play the full game.

Liverpool said on Tuesday "surgery is expected to be required to correct the problem" and that is likely to bring an early end to Matip's season.

Liverpool plays the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Manchester City on Wednesday, with the return leg next week.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is likely to partner Dejan Lovren with Virgil van Dijk at center back for the rest of the season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Police find 4 guitars stolen from Nils Lofgren in Dallas

    Police find 4 guitars stolen from Nils Lofgren in Dallas

    Monday, April 2 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-04-02 17:13:57 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-04-03 12:35:28 GMT
    Dallas police have recovered four guitars stolen from Nils Lofgren before the longtime member of the E Street Band was due to perform in the city.More >>
    Dallas police have recovered four guitars stolen from Nils Lofgren before the longtime member of the E Street Band was due to perform in the city.More >>

  • 1 juror selected, key rulings coming in Bill Cosby retrial

    1 juror selected, key rulings coming in Bill Cosby retrial

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:24:43 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-04-03 12:35:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

    The judge is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she went to police in 2005 with allegations the comedian drugged and molested her.

    More >>

    The judge is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she went to police in 2005 with allegations the comedian drugged and molested her.

    More >>

  • Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish bring chemistry to 'Last O.G.'

    Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish bring chemistry to 'Last O.G.'

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:53:59 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-04-03 12:35:17 GMT
    TBS' new comedy "The Last O.G." stars Tracy Morgan a Tray, just out of prison and learning his way a changed world.More >>
    TBS' new comedy "The Last O.G." stars Tracy Morgan a Tray, just out of prison and learning his way a changed world.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly