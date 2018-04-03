Villanova students gear up to welcome home NCAA champs

The judge is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she went to police in 2005 with allegations the comedian drugged and molested her.More >>
The judge is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she went to police in 2005 with allegations the comedian drugged and molested her.More >>
The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.More >>
The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.More >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>
Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in MemphisMore >>
Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in MemphisMore >>
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.More >>
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>