Villanova students, fans celebrate title, 2 arrests reported

Villanova students, fans celebrate title, 2 arrests reported

(AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson). Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson). Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62.
(AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson). Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson). Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) - Students at Villanova University flooded the streets around campus to celebrate the Wildcats' second NCAA men's basketball championship in three years, and police reported two arrests following the partying.

Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62 in Monday's title game in San Antonio, setting off a raucous celebration on and around the Radnor Township campus.

As soon as the game ended, fans streamed into the streets, cheering and chanting.

In anticipation of celebrations, light poles around the university had been greased, but that didn't stop some fans from climbing.

News helicopter video showed a small bonfire being set in the street and some students trying to jump over the flames. Students could be seen climbing trees and grabbing branches to add fuel to the fire. Police moved in to get people away from the flames.

Radnor Police Sgt. Joe Pinto said early Tuesday there were two arrests, but no other details were immediately available.

