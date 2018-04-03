Woman shot in south Richmond early Tuesday

Police are investigating a shooting in south Richmond.

A woman was shot at an apartment complex on Warwick Village Drive, but is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have not said whether the victim was inside or outside one of the apartments, but there is a bullet hole in a window.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

