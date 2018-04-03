21st Century Fox offers more concessions in bid for Sky - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

21st Century Fox offers more concessions in bid for Sky

LONDON (AP) - 21st Century Fox has offered new proposals to insulate Sky's news operations from Rupert Murdoch's influence in its ongoing bid to take full control of the London-based pay TV company.

Fox said Tuesday it proposes to either sell Sky News to Walt Disney or comprehensively ringfence Sky News.

It said in a regulatory filing it has worked "diligently" with Britain's Competition and Markets Authority to come up with proposals that would "safeguard the editorial independence of Sky News" and address the agency's concerns.

The agency is considering whether to recommend the Fox deal for Sky to Culture Secretary Matt Hancock for approval.

It has reached a preliminary finding that the 11.7 billion-pound ($16.5 billion) takeover would give Murdoch excessive control over Britain's media.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 1 juror selected, key rulings coming in Bill Cosby retrial

    1 juror selected, key rulings coming in Bill Cosby retrial

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:24:43 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-04-03 07:28:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

    The judge is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she went to police in 2005 with allegations the comedian drugged and molested her.

    More >>

    The judge is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she went to police in 2005 with allegations the comedian drugged and molested her.

    More >>

  • Deadspin video illustrates Sinclair stations' messaging

    Deadspin video illustrates Sinclair stations' messaging

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:23:56 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 07:25:59 GMT
    Trump tweeted Monday, April 2, 2018, that it was funny to watch "Fake News Networks" criticizing Sinclair for being biased. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)Trump tweeted Monday, April 2, 2018, that it was funny to watch "Fake News Networks" criticizing Sinclair for being biased. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)

    President Donald Trump tweeted support for the Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of dozens of local television stations.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump tweeted support for the Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of dozens of local television stations.

    More >>

  • Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:02:28 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-03 06:36:09 GMT
    (Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...(Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly