LEADING OFF: Cubs not hitting, snowed-out Yanks try to open

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Tuesday:

___

LOST LUMBER

Cubs star Anthony Rizzo is hitting .130 this season, and the rest of his team isn't doing much better. Chicago has been shut out in its last two games, and managed only one run in a 17-inning loss to Miami over the weekend. Kris Bryant and the Cubs will try to break out the bats in Cincinnati when they face 24-year-old Cody Reed, who's 1-8 in his big league career.

SECRET OF HIS SUCCESS

Stuck in a 0-for-13 slump to begin the season, Cardinals leadoff man Dexter Fowler wrote "I will get a hit" 13 times in a tweet. He then played at Milwaukee on Monday and, after a flyout to lead off the game, blooped a single for that elusive first hit.

TRY AGAIN

A day after getting snowed out, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees hope to play their home opener. The Tampa Bay Rays are in town for two more days - rain is in the forecast, too.

Six games have already been postponed across the majors. These were the earliest non-international openers ever, moved up as baseball adjusted its schedule this year to add three extra off-days during the season.

V FOR VICTORY

Justin Verlander is back on the mound for Houston, starting against the visiting Orioles. He won on opening day, pitching six shutout innings for the World Series champs at Texas.

