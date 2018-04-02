Organization develops program to teach teens safe driving skills

An organization developed a program to teach teens good driving habits and skills that will keep them safe behind the wheel.
The Ford Foundation's "Driving Skills for Life" program will give teens the training and assistance to help prevent distracted driving. Organizers said participants will learn how to improve their skills in recognizing hazards, vehicle handling, speed and space management, braking and stopping distances, reaction time, and how to avoid the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.
There will be four sessions, two on Saturday, April 28 and two on Sunday, April 29. The sessions will be Richmond Raceway.
Saturday, April 28
Sunday, April 29
Click here to register. The event is free.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.