Organization develops program to teach teens safe driving skills

An organization developed a program to teach teens good driving habits and skills that will keep them safe behind the wheel.

The Ford Foundation's "Driving Skills for Life" program will give teens the training and assistance to help prevent distracted driving. Organizers said participants will learn how to improve their skills in recognizing hazards, vehicle handling, speed and space management, braking and stopping distances, reaction time, and how to avoid the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

There will be four sessions, two on Saturday, April 28 and two on Sunday, April 29. The sessions will be Richmond Raceway.

Saturday, April 28

Session 1: 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 2: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 29

Session 1: 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 2: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Click here to register. The event is free.

