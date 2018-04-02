Kansas woman's ex hides in attic, falls through ceiling - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kansas woman's ex hides in attic, falls through ceiling

Police say the suspect, Tyler Bergkamp, was hiding in the attic. (Source: Pixabay) Police say the suspect, Tyler Bergkamp, was hiding in the attic. (Source: Pixabay)

SALINA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend's legs punched through her ceiling.

The Salina Journal reports that a 23-year-old Salina woman called police to her house Thursday after finding her front door chained from the inside. Police say they searched the house but didn't find an intruder.

Two hours later, the woman and her current boyfriend heard a loud noise and found the 25-year-old former boyfriend had fallen partly through the living room ceiling. Police say the suspect, Tyler Bergkamp, was hiding in the attic.

Police say the current boyfriend pulled Bergkamp's legs through the ceiling and began fighting him.

Bergkamp faces several charges, including aggravated burglary and criminal threat.

___

Information from: The Salina (Kan.) Journal, http://www.salina.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Most in Cosby jury pool have made up minds, know of #MeToo

    Most in Cosby jury pool have made up minds, know of #MeToo

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:43:34 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:04:54 GMT
    (Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa,. on Friday, March 30, 2018.(Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa,. on Friday, March 30, 2018.

    Experts say the movement could cut both ways for the comedian, making some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.

    More >>

    Experts say the movement could cut both ways for the comedian, making some potential jurors more hostile toward him and others more likely to think men are being unfairly accused.

    More >>

  • Deadspin video illustrates Sinclair stations' messaging

    Deadspin video illustrates Sinclair stations' messaging

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:23:56 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:26:18 GMT
    Trump tweeted Monday, April 2, 2018, that it was funny to watch "Fake News Networks" criticizing Sinclair for being biased. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)Trump tweeted Monday, April 2, 2018, that it was funny to watch "Fake News Networks" criticizing Sinclair for being biased. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)

    President Donald Trump tweeted support for the Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of dozens of local television stations.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump tweeted support for the Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of dozens of local television stations.

    More >>

  • Police find 4 guitars stolen from Nils Lofgren in Dallas

    Police find 4 guitars stolen from Nils Lofgren in Dallas

    Monday, April 2 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-04-02 17:13:57 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:24:31 GMT
    Dallas police have recovered four guitars stolen from Nils Lofgren before the longtime member of the E Street Band was due to perform in the city.More >>
    Dallas police have recovered four guitars stolen from Nils Lofgren before the longtime member of the E Street Band was due to perform in the city.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly