Thieves target Chesterfield neighborhoods

Amy said spare change and larger bills were taken from her, as well as a house key. (Source: NBC12)

A Chesterfield homeowner says her daily routine of leaving her home, getting into her SUV and heading to work was halted on Easter morning when she realized valuables were missing.

"The spare change I had wasn't there," explained Amy. "My house key is gone, so I had to turn the car around, go back into my driveway and call the police to file a report."

Amy, who did not want to be further identified, said her car was parked behind her home on Etching Street in the Silverleaf community. She says the main streets have streetlights, but behind the homes, the driveways aren't well lit, which could have made her an easy target.

She says locking her car before she walks into the house and locking it again once she gets inside is a habit she doesn't tend to break. She wants to know how anyone got in to rummage around in the first place. Spare change and larger bills were taken from her, as well as a house key, which has made her nervous about her safety.

"Just maybe it was the one time I left it unlocked, but as meticulous as I am about locking my car, I think they jimmied or they had to have picked the lock," said Amy.

In her quiet stretch of Chesterfield, there are some homes with security cameras in the front and back, and she just so happens to leave near someone with a camera facing the driveway.

"It won't be long I suppose until they catch whoever it is," she said.

The break-in in the Silverleaf community is just a few miles away from the Watchrun community, where three men were arrested for grand larceny, after going through unlocked cars.

Police say a fourth suspect has still not been caught.

"How dare someone come to my home and help themselves to what I work hard for," said Amy.

She is now planning to put more lights in her backyard in order to deter criminals and just make herself feel safer. She also wants to talk to the community management about adding street lights near the back of homes and hopes her neighbors will take every precaution to protect their valuables.

"Just when you thought you had double checked your car locks, triple check them, park in a well-lit area, do whatever you can to deter criminals," she explained. "Don't leave anything out."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12