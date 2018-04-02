Man wanted by Richmond police on several charges

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding Avery Terrell Jones.

Jones, 24, is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, felonious assault, and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is a black man, about 6-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12