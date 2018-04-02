Lidl to open sixth store in Central VA

Lidl will open its sixth store in Central Virginia on Thursday.

Its newest store will be located at 4700 West Broad Street, near the Willow Lawn area in Henrico. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 7:40 a.m., and the store will open its doors at 8 a.m.

Lidl is known for its fresh baked goods, award-winning wines, and healthy products.

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries. The company now operates stores in six states on the East Coast, after they established their U.S. headquarters in Arlington County in June 2015.

Lidl says they "offer a simple and efficient approach to grocery shopping, which will mean huge savings for Lidl shoppers."

The new store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Here is a list of Lidl stores in Central Virginia:

11701 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA

12151 W. Broad St, Richmond, VA

1311 Mall Drive, North Chesterfield, VA

5110 S. Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA

9101 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12