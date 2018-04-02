Clarification: Tax Law-Winners and Losers story

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, from left, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, confer before a news conference at th...

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a story April 2 and April 3 about the winners and losers of the new tax overhaul, The Associated Press reported that Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan stood to receive a potential windfall from the legislation he helped shepherd. The story implied the amount of the windfall was at least $80 million. That figure is a minimum estimate of the congressman's net worth, not the amount of a potential windfall.

