Air hockey table prompts police response for 'suspicious package'

Virginia State Police say a suspicious package that led to a large police presence at a Park and Ride commuter lot is not a threat - it's an air hockey table.

VSP, Richmond Police and the New Kent County Sheriff's office all responded to the scene on Route 60 near New Kent Highway after a report came in around 12:53 p.m. Monday.

The bomb squad checked out the package, determined it to be safe, and the scene has been cleared.

