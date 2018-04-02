Man in critical condition after stabbing; housemate arrested

Jonathan Branch is accused of stabbing his housemate, who is in "critical but stable" condition at VCU Medical Center.More >>
There will be three Easter egg hunts in Petersburg on Saturday, where everyone of all ages can participate.More >>
There were no injuries, but the building is a total loss.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a suspect they say shot a man early Sunday on Hawk Street.More >>
Petersburg Public Schools will seek feedback in January on potentially renaming three schools named for Confederate generals.More >>
