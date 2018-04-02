Man in critical condition after stabbing; housemate arrested

One man is in "critical but stable" condition at a hospital and another man is in jail after police say an argument between housemates turned violent.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jonathan Branch, is accused of stabbing his housemate on April 1. Police say Branch and the victim were arguing at their home in the 1100 block of Wall Avenue around 5:50 p.m. when Branch stabbed the victim several times.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center by med-flight for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Branch is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

