Mussel found in James River considered threatened

The yellow lance mussel has been listed as a threatened species.

Never heard of the yellow lance mussel? Well, now’s the time to learn about it.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service calls the mussel “one of nature’s most diligent water filterers” and it is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act

The service said the mussel’s decline indicates low water quality that also impacts other wildlife that lives in the mussel’s range. It said conservation efforts will help improve water quality, which will in turn benefit fishing, quality of life and the economy.

Pesticide and industrial waste are believed to have contributed to the mussel becoming threatened.

The mussel lives in the James River and in other river systems throughout Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina. It is also native to the Potomoc River, but has not been documented there in years, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

The yellow lance mussel is named because of its yellow-tinted shells.

The listing will become official May 3.

