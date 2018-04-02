Henrico Police investigating death of two-year-old

Henrico Police are investigating the death of a child in the East End.

Lt. Lauren Hummel said officers responded to the 1800 block of Binford Lane around 3 p.m. Friday.

A neighbor said it was a two-year-old boy who died.

In the yard of the home you can see several toys. One neighbor says the death of the two-year-old is very upsetting. Her children used to play with the toddler. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/M0hJyE73Ni — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) April 2, 2018

Due to the ongoing investigation, specific details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

