Henrico Police investigating death of two-year-old

By Karina Bolster, Reporter
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico Police are investigating the death of a child in the East End.

Lt. Lauren Hummel said officers responded to the 1800 block of Binford Lane around 3 p.m. Friday.

A neighbor said it was a two-year-old boy who died.

Due to the ongoing investigation, specific details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

