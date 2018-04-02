Bob Beattie, pioneer of Alpine World Cup circuit, has died

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) - Bob Beattie, a ski racing pioneer who helped launch the Alpine World Cup circuit more than 50 years ago, has died. He was 85.
His son, Zeno, said Beattie died Sunday in Fruita, Colorado, after dealing with health issues.
Known as "Beats" or "Coach" to friends, Beattie's career included stints as coach of the U.S. ski team and at the University of Colorado, where he led the Buffaloes to a pair of national titles. He also was a commentator at the Olympics and authored several books.
In the mid-1960s, Beattie partnered with journalist Serge Lang and French coach Honore Bonnet to create the World Cup, with racers traveling the globe to compete. It's still going strong with stars such as Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and Marcel Hirscher leading the way.
