Senator Tim Kaine to kick off re-election campaign

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will kick off his re-election campaign in Richmond on Monday.

The rally will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Maggie L. Walker Governor's School, located at 1000 North Lombardy Street. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will hear from Mayor Levar Stoney, Congressman Don McEachin, Delegate Jeff Bourne, and Chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia Susan Swecker, as well as Senator Tim Kaine.

Those who would like to RSVP can do so by clicking here. However, RSVP does not guarantee entry.

Organizers say to arrive early because space will be limited.

